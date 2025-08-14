Ambica Agarbathies Aroma & Industries standalone net profit rises 1.79% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 30.99% to Rs 30.14 croreNet profit of Ambica Agarbathies Aroma & Industries rose 1.79% to Rs 1.14 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1.12 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 30.99% to Rs 30.14 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 23.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales30.1423.01 31 OPM %10.2515.30 -PBDT2.111.92 10 PBT1.521.50 1 NP1.141.12 2
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content