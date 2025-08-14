Hindusthan Urban Infrastructure reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.18 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 4.37% to Rs 63.79 croreNet Loss of Hindusthan Urban Infrastructure reported to Rs 0.18 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net loss of Rs 1.46 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 4.37% to Rs 63.79 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 61.12 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales63.7961.12 4 OPM %5.805.76 -PBDT2.160.35 517 PBT0.04-2.00 LP NP-0.18-1.46 88
