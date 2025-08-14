Amarnath Securities standalone net profit declines 20.00% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 10.00% to Rs 0.09 croreNet profit of Amarnath Securities declined 20.00% to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 10.00% to Rs 0.09 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales0.090.10 -10 OPM %77.7880.00 -PBDT0.060.07 -14 PBT0.060.07 -14 NP0.040.05 -20
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content