Ami Organics gains on receiving 20-year patents from Govt

Last Updated : Mar 04 2024 | 1:51 PM IST
Ami Organics rallied 4.46% to Rs 1,161.90 after the company informed that it has received process patents from The Patent Office, Government of India for the term of 20 years.
The company has received a patent for a process for the preparation of 2-(Piperidin-4-YL)-1H-Benzo[D]Imidazole.
The pharmaco has also received a patent for a process for the direct synthesis of Fedratinib Intermediate.
Both the patents are received for the term of 20 years in accordance with the provisions of the Patents Act, 1970. The above mentioned patented processes have been indigenously developed at the R&D Centre of Ami Organics, stated the company.
With this, the company has been granted a total of nine patents.
AMI Organics is engaged in business of drugs intermediate chemicals and related activities.
The company reported a 24.82% decrease in consolidated net profit of Rs 16.75 crore despite of 9.24% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 166.44 crore in Q3 FY24 over Q3 FY23.
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Mar 04 2024 | 1:10 PM IST

