Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Indian Oil Corporation Ltd up for third straight session

Image

Last Updated : Mar 04 2024 | 1:50 PM IST
Indian Oil Corporation Ltd is quoting at Rs 174.9, up 1.57% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 120.69% in last one year as compared to a 26.47% jump in NIFTY and a 78.31% jump in the Nifty Energy index.
Indian Oil Corporation Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 174.9, up 1.57% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.09% on the day, quoting at 22399.45. The Sensex is at 73793.46, down 0.02%. Indian Oil Corporation Ltd has gained around 0.55% in last one month.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Indian Oil Corporation Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 5.18% in last one month and is currently quoting at 39753.55, up 1.81% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 210.26 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 507.06 lakh shares in last one month.
The benchmark March futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 175.75, up 1.47% on the day. Indian Oil Corporation Ltd is up 120.69% in last one year as compared to a 26.47% jump in NIFTY and a 78.31% jump in the Nifty Energy index.
The PE of the stock is 5.42 based on TTM earnings ending December 23.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Energy stocks edge lower

Sensex adds 39 pts; oil &amp; gas shares in demand

Energy shares gain

Energy stocks edge higher

Energy shares fall

Oil &amp; Natural Gas Corpn Ltd soars 1.91%, up for third straight session

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd rises for third straight session

Bajaj Auto Ltd gains for third consecutive session

Hindustan Copper Ltd gains for fifth session

Swan Energy subsidiary Swan LNG repays entire loan of Rs 2206 cr

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 04 2024 | 1:05 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLok Sabha Polls LiveLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayNational Safety Day 2024E-Commerce JobsWPL 2024 Points TableIndia growth ForecastBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon