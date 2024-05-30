Sales decline 7.45% to Rs 73.87 crore

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 47.47 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 12.64 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 17.94% to Rs 305.29 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 372.04 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net Loss of Andrew Yule & Company reported to Rs 22.21 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 5.86 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 7.45% to Rs 73.87 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 79.82 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.73.8779.82305.29372.04-47.57-20.56-29.29-1.70-30.48-9.02-66.2415.42-32.68-11.00-73.208.97-22.21-5.86-47.4712.64