Consequent to the said allotment, the issued, subscribed, and paid-up capital of the Company stands at Rs. 901,509,940 comprising of 90,150,994 equity shares of face value of Rs. 10 each.

Angel One has allotted 16,081 equity shares of the Company of face value of Rs. 10 each to the eligible employees of the Company under Angel Broking Employee Long Term Incentive Plan 2021.