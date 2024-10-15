Rita Finance and Leasing standalone net profit declines 69.57% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 34.29% to Rs 0.23 croreNet profit of Rita Finance and Leasing declined 69.57% to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.23 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 34.29% to Rs 0.23 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.35 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales0.230.35 -34 OPM %39.1388.57 -PBDT0.090.31 -71 PBT0.090.31 -71 NP0.070.23 -70
