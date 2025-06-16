Annapurna Finance Pvt standalone net profit declines 92.66% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 9.04% to Rs 517.89 croreNet profit of Annapurna Finance Pvt declined 92.66% to Rs 4.16 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 56.70 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 9.04% to Rs 517.89 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 569.37 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit declined 70.21% to Rs 69.24 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 232.42 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 5.22% to Rs 2167.16 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 2059.59 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales517.89569.37 -9 2167.162059.59 5 OPM %40.1048.71 -42.8154.29 - PBDT7.7380.50 -90 107.89327.26 -67 PBT2.9275.70 -96 90.48311.03 -71 NP4.1656.70 -93 69.24232.42 -70
