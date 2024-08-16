Antarctica reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.23 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 17.65% to Rs 0.14 croreNet Loss of Antarctica reported to Rs 0.23 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 17.65% to Rs 0.14 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.17 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales0.140.17 -18 OPM %-150.00-23.53 -PBDT-0.21-0.04 -425 PBT-0.23-0.08 -188 NP-0.23-0.04 -475
