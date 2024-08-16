VXL Instruments reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.85 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 78.57% to Rs 0.66 crore

Net Loss of VXL Instruments reported to Rs 0.85 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.52 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 78.57% to Rs 0.66 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 3.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.0.663.08-106.06-13.64-0.75-0.46-0.85-0.52-0.85-0.52