Apar Industries set to expand production capacity of CTC business

Apar Industries announced expansion of production capacity for its Continuous Transposed Conductor (CTC) business to cater to increased demand available on account of focused prioritisation by Government in Power and Generation Equipment. Post the expansion, the total annual production capacity for CTC will be 20,490 MT gradually by the 3Q FY26 which will be 3x of current levels.
