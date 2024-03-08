Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Apex Capital Market reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.88 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Mar 08 2024 | 9:16 AM IST
Reported sales nil
Net profit of Apex Capital Market reported to Rs 0.88 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against net loss of Rs 0.18 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales00.05 -100 OPM %0120.00 -PBDT0.88-0.29 LP PBT0.88-0.29 LP NP0.88-0.18 LP
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Shantai Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.06 crore in the December 2023 quarter

State Trading Corporation of India consolidated net profit rises 56.90% in the December 2023 quarter

Sanblue Corporation standalone net profit declines 57.69% in the December 2023 quarter

R R Securities reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.04 crore in the December 2023 quarter

B P Capital reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.03 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Gujarat Gas and BPCL ink MoU

Thane Creek Bridge Infrastructure reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Rail Vikas Nigam receives LoA from M P. Poorv Kshetra Vidyut Vitaran Co

Torrent Power receives LoA for 305 MW solar power projects in Nasik

Cyient announces incorporation of a step-down subsidiary - Cyient DLM Inc.

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 08 2024 | 7:38 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLok Sabha Polls LIVELatest News LiveGold Price TodayIIFL Finance Share PriceCoronavirus CaseIND vs ENG 5th Test Day 1 LIVEInternational Women's Day 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon