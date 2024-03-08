Sensex (    %)
                             
TVS Motor Company announces its presence in France

Image

Last Updated : Mar 08 2024 | 6:04 PM IST
TVS Motor Company is showcasing its product range for Europe at the Salon du Deux Roues, Lyon till 10 March 2024. In being present at one of Europe's premier auto expos, TVS Motor has announced its presence in France. The company has partnered with Emil Frey, a 100-yearold enterprise with extensive distribution network and deep market insights in Europe.
The company is putting on display the TVS Apache RR 310, TVS Apache RTR 310, TVS Ronin, its electric scooters - TVS iQube S, TVS X, and its performance scooter - TVS NTORQ. The mobility show will be an opportunity for visitors to discover these models which are already approved for Europe. It will also allow entities interested in marketing the brand in France to interact with the French and Indian TVS teams present on site.
First Published: Mar 08 2024 | 5:52 PM IST

