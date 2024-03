The Rs 548 crore project entails Improving the Alignment of Thoppur Ghat Section from Km 158+500 to 165+100 in Dharmapuri - Salem Section of NH-44 under NH(O) 2023-24 on Hybrid Annuity Mode in the State of Tamil Nadu.

Dilip Buildcon has been declared s L-1 bidder for the tender floated by the National Highways Authority of India on Hybrid Annuity basis in the state of Tamil Nadu.