Apis India consolidated net profit declines 51.99% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 0.25% to Rs 86.86 croreNet profit of Apis India declined 51.99% to Rs 2.53 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 5.27 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 0.25% to Rs 86.86 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 87.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales86.8687.08 0 OPM %7.918.31 -PBDT6.746.12 10 PBT5.705.52 3 NP2.535.27 -52
