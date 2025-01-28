Business Standard

Apitoria Pharma's Unit 2 completes USFDA inspection

Last Updated : Jan 28 2025 | 12:31 PM IST
Aurobindo Pharma announced that the United States Food and Drug Administration (US FDA) inspected Unit-2, an API manufacturing facility, of Apitoria Pharma, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, situated at Gaddapotharam Village IDA, Jinnaram Mandal, Sanga Reddy District, Telangana from 23 September to 27 September 2024. The Unit has now received an Establishment Inspection Report (EIR) classifying the facility as Voluntary Action Indicated (VAI).

First Published: Jan 28 2025 | 12:15 PM IST

