Business Standard

Tuesday, January 28, 2025 | 12:20 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Prerna Infrabuild reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.40 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Prerna Infrabuild reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.40 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Jan 28 2025 | 12:16 PM IST

Sales decline 80.84% to Rs 1.37 crore

Net loss of Prerna Infrabuild reported to Rs 0.40 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against net profit of Rs 1.54 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 80.84% to Rs 1.37 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 7.15 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales1.377.15 -81 OPM %-11.6824.90 -PBDT-0.302.19 PL PBT-0.342.14 PL NP-0.401.54 PL

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Transchem standalone net profit rises 21.93% in the December 2024 quarter

Transchem standalone net profit rises 21.93% in the December 2024 quarter

Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Union Bank of India gains as PAT jump 28% YoY to Rs 4,603 crore in Q3 FY25

Union Bank of India gains as PAT jump 28% YoY to Rs 4,603 crore in Q3 FY25

Bajaj Housing Finance PAT jumps 25% YoY to Rs 548 crore in Q3 FY25

Bajaj Housing Finance PAT jumps 25% YoY to Rs 548 crore in Q3 FY25

Prataap Snacks skids on posting dismal Q3 numbers

Prataap Snacks skids on posting dismal Q3 numbers

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 28 2025 | 12:07 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayUnion Budget expectations LIVELatest News LIVECLN Energy IPOBudget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon