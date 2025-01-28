Business Standard

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Last Updated : Jan 28 2025 | 12:04 PM IST

Union Bank of India, Balkrishna Industries Ltd, Bank of India and Axis Bank Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 28 January 2025.

Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company Ltd soared 4.77% to Rs 1231.2 at 11:46 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 42766 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 41326 shares in the past one month.

 

Union Bank of India surged 4.40% to Rs 110.3. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 13.63 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5.06 lakh shares in the past one month.

Balkrishna Industries Ltd spiked 4.32% to Rs 2677.7. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 10741 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4055 shares in the past one month.

Bank of India gained 3.84% to Rs 108.3. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 11.96 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6.1 lakh shares in the past one month.

Axis Bank Ltd exploded 3.54% to Rs 981.5. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 2.76 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5.32 lakh shares in the past one month.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jan 28 2025 | 12:00 PM IST

