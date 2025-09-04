Thursday, September 04, 2025 | 01:23 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
APL Apollo Tubes Ltd spurts 0.03%, gains for fifth straight session

APL Apollo Tubes Ltd spurts 0.03%, gains for fifth straight session

Image

Last Updated : Sep 04 2025 | 1:04 PM IST

APL Apollo Tubes Ltd is quoting at Rs 1675.3, up 0.03% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 16.32% in last one year as compared to a 1.3% slide in NIFTY and a 4.78% slide in the Nifty Metal.

APL Apollo Tubes Ltd is up for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1675.3, up 0.03% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.42% on the day, quoting at 24819.35. The Sensex is at 81019.27, up 0.56%. APL Apollo Tubes Ltd has gained around 4.48% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which APL Apollo Tubes Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 3.4% in last one month and is currently quoting at 9676.4, down 0.24% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 1.3 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 5.08 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark September futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1683.8, up 0.18% on the day. APL Apollo Tubes Ltd is up 16.32% in last one year as compared to a 1.3% slide in NIFTY and a 4.78% slide in the Nifty Metal index.

The PE of the stock is 129.39 based on TTM earnings ending June 25.

First Published: Sep 04 2025 | 1:00 PM IST

