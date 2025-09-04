Thursday, September 04, 2025 | 01:21 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / National Aluminium Company Ltd spurts 0.68%, rises for fifth straight session

National Aluminium Company Ltd spurts 0.68%, rises for fifth straight session

Image

Last Updated : Sep 04 2025 | 1:04 PM IST

National Aluminium Company Ltd is quoting at Rs 208.53, up 0.68% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 18.29% in last one year as compared to a 1.3% slide in NIFTY and a 4.78% slide in the Nifty Metal.

National Aluminium Company Ltd gained for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 208.53, up 0.68% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.42% on the day, quoting at 24819.35. The Sensex is at 81019.27, up 0.56%. National Aluminium Company Ltd has gained around 11.36% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which National Aluminium Company Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 3.4% in last one month and is currently quoting at 9676.4, down 0.24% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 49.62 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 67.01 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark September futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 207, up 0.59% on the day. National Aluminium Company Ltd is up 18.29% in last one year as compared to a 1.3% slide in NIFTY and a 4.78% slide in the Nifty Metal index.

The PE of the stock is 6.57 based on TTM earnings ending June 25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Britannia Industries Ltd soars 3.17%, gains for fifth straight session

Britannia Industries Ltd soars 3.17%, gains for fifth straight session

Inox Wind Ltd up for fifth session

Inox Wind Ltd up for fifth session

TVS Motor Company Ltd spurts 1.48%, rises for fifth straight session

TVS Motor Company Ltd spurts 1.48%, rises for fifth straight session

Paisalo Digital climbs after board OKs raising Rs 50-cr via NCDs

Paisalo Digital climbs after board OKs raising Rs 50-cr via NCDs

Benchmarks trade with minor gains; FMCG shares rally for 5th day

Benchmarks trade with minor gains; FMCG shares rally for 5th day

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 04 2025 | 1:00 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayImpact of GST 2.0SSC CGL 2025 Exam DateGST RatesWeather Update TodayBihar Bandh TodayUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon