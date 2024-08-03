Apollo Finvest (India) standalone net profit declines 15.77% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 61.93% to Rs 7.40 croreNet profit of Apollo Finvest (India) declined 15.77% to Rs 2.35 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 2.79 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 61.93% to Rs 7.40 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 4.57 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales7.404.57 62 OPM %47.8462.36 -PBDT3.393.78 -10 PBT3.263.74 -13 NP2.352.79 -16
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content