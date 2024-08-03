Apollo Finvest (India) standalone net profit declines 15.77% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 61.93% to Rs 7.40 crore

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Net profit of Apollo Finvest (India) declined 15.77% to Rs 2.35 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 2.79 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 61.93% to Rs 7.40 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 4.57 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.7.404.5747.8462.363.393.783.263.742.352.79