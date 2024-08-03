GRP consolidated net profit rises 121.83% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 27.04% to Rs 126.20 croreNet profit of GRP rose 121.83% to Rs 4.37 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.97 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 27.04% to Rs 126.20 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 99.34 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales126.2099.34 27 OPM %10.126.56 -PBDT11.155.23 113 PBT7.312.47 196 NP4.371.97 122
