GRP consolidated net profit rises 121.83% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 27.04% to Rs 126.20 crore

Net profit of GRP rose 121.83% to Rs 4.37 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.97 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 27.04% to Rs 126.20 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 99.34 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.