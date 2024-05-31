Apollo Hospitals Enterprise consolidated net profit rises 75.64% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 14.92% to Rs 4943.90 croreNet profit of Apollo Hospitals Enterprise rose 75.64% to Rs 253.80 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 144.50 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 14.92% to Rs 4943.90 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 4302.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 9.71% to Rs 898.60 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 819.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 14.73% to Rs 19059.20 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 16612.50 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content