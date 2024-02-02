Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Apollo Micro Systems bags work order contract from IOCL

Image

Last Updated : Feb 02 2024 | 12:04 PM IST
Apollo Micro Systems said that after successfully being declared as the lowest bidder (L1), it has received the letter of acceptance (LOA) from Indian Oil Corporation (IOCL) for an order worth Rs 25.58 crore.
Consequently, the total outstanding orders from IOCL amount to Rs. 41.03 crore, including the above LOA, all of which are scheduled for execution in the current financial year.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The company further stated that it has received the lowest bidder (L1) status and new orders worth Rs 2.29 crore secured from I.G.Mint and the Defence Research and Development Organization (DRDO).
Apollo Micro Systems is engaged in design, development and assembly of custom built electronics and electro-mechanical solutions. The company caters to aerospace, defense & space, railways, automotive and homeland security markets.
The company had reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 6.56 crore in the quarter ended September 2023, which is significantly higher as compared with the PAT of Rs 1.64 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2022. Sales rose 54.90% to Rs 87.16 crore in Q2 FY24 over Q2 FY23.
The scrip rose 0.12% to currently trade at Rs 124.10 on the BSE.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Oil and Gas shares gain

PMI Electro Mobility secures Rs 250 Cr Investment from Piramal Alternatives for India's Green Mobility Initiative

Energy shares gain

Nifty above 21,900; oil and gas shares rises

Apollo Micro Systems Ltd is setting up a state-of-the-art Defence equipment manufacturing facility at Hyderabad

Mahanagar Gas rises after acquiring 100% stake in Unison Enviro for Rs 562 crore

Rites drops as Q3 PAT slides 14% YoY to Rs 120 cr

Eicher Motors motorcycle sales rises to 76,187 units in January

Volumes spurt at Aditya Birla Capital Ltd counter

Castrol India hits 52-week high as Q4 PAT rises 25%YoY

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 02 2024 | 11:46 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesBudget 2024 LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayTim CookIndia vs England 2nd Test Day 1 LIVEDelhi Weather UpdateFM Nirmala SitharamanBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon