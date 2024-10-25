Business Standard
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Apollo Micro Systems consolidated net profit rises 139.33% in the September 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Oct 25 2024 | 12:50 PM IST

Sales rise 84.39% to Rs 160.71 crore

Net profit of Apollo Micro Systems rose 139.33% to Rs 15.70 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 6.56 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 84.39% to Rs 160.71 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 87.16 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales160.7187.16 84 OPM %20.4721.06 -PBDT26.2111.43 129 PBT22.468.72 158 NP15.706.56 139

First Published: Oct 25 2024 | 12:31 PM IST

