Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Salona Cotspin Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Salona Cotspin Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Image

Last Updated : Oct 25 2024 | 12:31 PM IST

Timex Group India Ltd, Tainwala Chemicals & Plastics (India) Ltd, G G Engineering Ltd and AGI Infra Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 25 October 2024.

Timex Group India Ltd, Tainwala Chemicals & Plastics (India) Ltd, G G Engineering Ltd and AGI Infra Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 25 October 2024.

Salona Cotspin Ltd spiked 19.99% to Rs 316.95 at 12:02 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 2612 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 281 shares in the past one month.

 

Timex Group India Ltd soared 19.71% to Rs 149.1. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 12.21 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 57408 shares in the past one month.

Tainwala Chemicals & Plastics (India) Ltd surged 12.62% to Rs 276.1. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 2962 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10043 shares in the past one month.

G G Engineering Ltd advanced 8.42% to Rs 2.06. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 438.46 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 64.23 lakh shares in the past one month.

AGI Infra Ltd exploded 7.91% to Rs 1011.85. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1504 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1358 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

India vs New Zealand 2ns Test Day 2 live full scorecard

India vs New Zealand LIVE SCORE, 2nd Test Day 2: NZ spinners jolts Indian batting line-up on day 2

Bombay Stock Exchange, Stock market, BSE

Stock Market Crash LIVE Updates: Sensex drags 850 pts to 79,250, Nifty at 24,100; Bank, Auto lose

Modi, Narendra Modi

LIVE: Germany to increase visas for skilled Indian workforce from 20,000 to 90,000, says PM Modi

Keir Starmer, Keir, Starmer, UK

UK PM Starmer says owners of shares don't count as 'working people'

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Gain, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

Rs 98k-cr selloff by FIIs in Oct drags Mid, SmallCap indices 9% in 7 days

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 25 2024 | 12:15 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayAfcons Infra IPO opens TodayGodavari Biorefineries IPO opens todayGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs New Zealand 2nd Test Day 2 LIVELatest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon