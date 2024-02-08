Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Apollo Tyres Q3 PAT soars 78% YoY to Rs 497 cr

Image

Last Updated : Feb 08 2024 | 11:16 AM IST
Apollo Tyres consolidated net profit jumped 78.14% to Rs 496.63 crore in Q3 FY24 as compared with Rs 278.79 crore in Q3 FY23.
Profit before exceptional items and tax stood at Rs 735.89 crore in Q3 FY24, up 73.67% from Rs 423.73 crore posted in corresponding quarter previous year. The firm reported an exceptional loss of Rs 15.10 crore during the third quarter of FY24.
During the quarter, total expenses fell 2.13% YoY to Rs 5,877.93 crore. Cost of materials consumed stood at Rs 2884.63 crore (down 3.6% YoY) while employee benefit expenses was at Rs 766.91 crore (up 14.06%) during the period under review.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
On nine-month basis, the company's consolidated net profit surged 115.21% to Rs 1,367.79 crore on 4.36% rise in net sales to Rs 19,119.51 crore in 9M FY24 over 9M FY23.
Apollo Tyres principal business activity is manufacturing and sale of automotive tyres.
Shares of Apollo Tyres declined 1.78% to Rs 542.40 on the BSE. The counter hit a 52 week high of Rs 559.85 in todays intraday session.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Apollo Tyres consolidated net profit rises 70.01% in the December 2023 quarter

Auto stocks edge higher

Auto shares gain

Nifty trades near 22,000 Level; PSU Bank shares in demand

Auto stocks rise

RBI Forecasts FY25 GDP Growth At 7%, Inflation Retained At 4.5%

Indices trade near flat line; FMCG shares decline

Parag Milk Foods gains after stellar Q3 performance

RBI Maintains Policy Rate Unchanged

Centum Electronics fixes record date for interim dividend

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 08 2024 | 10:24 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayRBI MPC meet LIVELatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayHappy Rose Day 2024Noida MetroSBI Share PriceCognizant Q4 ResultsBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon