Aptech consolidated net profit rises 79.64% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 14.06% to Rs 118.69 croreNet profit of Aptech rose 79.64% to Rs 4.94 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 2.75 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 14.06% to Rs 118.69 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 104.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit declined 34.30% to Rs 19.08 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 29.04 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 5.33% to Rs 460.10 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 436.81 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales118.69104.06 14 460.10436.81 5 OPM %6.554.59 -6.309.47 - PBDT11.259.06 24 44.0355.83 -21 PBT9.306.66 40 35.5047.46 -25 NP4.942.75 80 19.0829.04 -34
