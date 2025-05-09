Friday, May 09, 2025 | 09:08 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Aptech consolidated net profit rises 79.64% in the March 2025 quarter

Aptech consolidated net profit rises 79.64% in the March 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : May 09 2025 | 9:06 AM IST

Sales rise 14.06% to Rs 118.69 crore

Net profit of Aptech rose 79.64% to Rs 4.94 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 2.75 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 14.06% to Rs 118.69 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 104.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 34.30% to Rs 19.08 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 29.04 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 5.33% to Rs 460.10 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 436.81 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales118.69104.06 14 460.10436.81 5 OPM %6.554.59 -6.309.47 - PBDT11.259.06 24 44.0355.83 -21 PBT9.306.66 40 35.5047.46 -25 NP4.942.75 80 19.0829.04 -34

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Solid Stone Company consolidated net profit declines 31.03% in the March 2025 quarter

Solid Stone Company consolidated net profit declines 31.03% in the March 2025 quarter

Zee Entertainment Enterprises consolidated net profit rises 1305.97% in the March 2025 quarter

Zee Entertainment Enterprises consolidated net profit rises 1305.97% in the March 2025 quarter

Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals consolidated net profit rises 34.70% in the March 2025 quarter

Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals consolidated net profit rises 34.70% in the March 2025 quarter

GTL Infrastructure reports standalone net loss of Rs 248.89 crore in the March 2025 quarter

GTL Infrastructure reports standalone net loss of Rs 248.89 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Skyline Millars reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.21 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Skyline Millars reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.21 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 09 2025 | 7:37 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to watchREET Result 2025Asian Q4 ResultsGold-Silver Price TodayCBSE Result 2025Operation Sindoor UpdatesQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon