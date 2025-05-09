Zee Entertainment Enterprises consolidated net profit rises 1305.97% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 0.65% to Rs 2184.10 croreNet profit of Zee Entertainment Enterprises rose 1305.97% to Rs 188.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 13.40 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 0.65% to Rs 2184.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 2169.90 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 380.55% to Rs 679.50 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 141.40 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 3.97% to Rs 8294.10 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 8637.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales2184.102169.90 1 8294.108637.20 -4 OPM %13.639.69 -14.6110.55 - PBDT325.90218.80 49 1303.20968.60 35 PBT262.00141.60 85 1024.70659.50 55 NP188.4013.40 1306 679.50141.40 381
