Aptech Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Last Updated : Feb 13 2024 | 12:04 PM IST
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd, Time Technoplast Ltd, Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd and Redington Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 13 February 2024.
Aptech Ltd surged 13.74% to Rs 237.6 at 11:47 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.19 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 55700 shares in the past one month.
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd soared 11.88% to Rs 148.8. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 237.08 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 207.45 lakh shares in the past one month.
Time Technoplast Ltd spiked 10.76% to Rs 192.55. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 6.57 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 84840 shares in the past one month.
Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd spurt 8.18% to Rs 248.6. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 47.8 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 49.64 lakh shares in the past one month.
Redington Ltd rose 7.02% to Rs 195.15. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.62 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.69 lakh shares in the past one month.
First Published: Feb 13 2024 | 12:00 PM IST

