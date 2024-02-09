RVNL slumps as PAT slips to Rs 359 cr in Q3 FY24

Rail Vikas Nigam (RVNL) tumbled 8.75% to Rs 257.05 after the civil construction company reported 6.24% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 358.57 crore in Q3 FY24 as compared with Rs 382.42 crore in Q3 FY23.

Profit before tax stood at Rs 462.55 crore in December 2023 quarter, up 3.28% from Rs 447.86 crore posted in Q3 FY23.

On nine-month basis, the companys consolidated net profit rose 3.24% to Rs 1,095.73 crore on 4.21% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 15,175.22 crore in 9M FY24 over 9M FY23.

Rail Vikas Nigam is in the business of executing all types of railway projects including new lines, doubling, gauge conversion, railway electrification, metro projects, workshops, major bridges, construction of cable stayed bridges, institution buildings etc.

Revenue from operations decreased 6.44% year on year (YoY) to Rs 4,689.33 crore in the third quarter of FY24.