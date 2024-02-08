Rail Vikas Nigam consolidated net profit declines 6.24% in the December 2023 quarter

Sales decline 6.44% to Rs 4689.33 crore

Net profit of Rail Vikas Nigam declined 6.24% to Rs 358.57 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 382.42 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 6.44% to Rs 4689.33 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 5012.09 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022.4689.335012.095.315.50467.38453.56462.55447.86358.57382.42