Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Rail Vikas Nigam consolidated net profit declines 6.24% in the December 2023 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Feb 08 2024 | 6:00 PM IST
Sales decline 6.44% to Rs 4689.33 crore
Net profit of Rail Vikas Nigam declined 6.24% to Rs 358.57 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 382.42 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 6.44% to Rs 4689.33 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 5012.09 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales4689.335012.09 -6 OPM %5.315.50 -PBDT467.38453.56 3 PBT462.55447.86 3 NP358.57382.42 -6
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Capital Goods shares fall

Hampton Sky Realty consolidated net profit declines 6.04% in the December 2023 quarter

India Cements consolidated net profit declines 99.50% in the December 2023 quarter

Deepak Fertilizers &amp; Petrochemicals Corp consolidated net profit declines 76.92% in the December 2023 quarter

Aether Industries consolidated net profit declines 50.26% in the December 2023 quarter

Deep Energy Resources reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.12 crore in the December 2023 quarter

DCX Systems standalone net profit declines 31.23% in the December 2023 quarter

SKF India consolidated net profit rises 13.28% in the December 2023 quarter

Hindustan Construction Company reports consolidated net profit of Rs 182.30 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Balmer Lawrie &amp; Company consolidated net profit rises 85.06% in the December 2023 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 08 2024 | 5:40 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayRBI MPC Meeting Live UpdatesLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayRBI Repo RateHappy Propose Day 2024ICC Under 19 World Cup Semi Final Live ScorePaytm CrisisBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon