Rail Vikas Nigam consolidated net profit declines 6.24% in the December 2023 quarter

Sales decline 6.44% to Rs 4689.33 croreNet profit of Rail Vikas Nigam declined 6.24% to Rs 358.57 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 382.42 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 6.44% to Rs 4689.33 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 5012.09 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales4689.335012.09 -6 OPM %5.315.50 -PBDT467.38453.56 3 PBT462.55447.86 3 NP358.57382.42 -6
