Aptus Value Housing Finance India allots 10,000 equity shares under ESOS

Aptus Value Housing Finance India has allotted 10,000 equity shares under ESOS on 08 January 2026. The paid-up share capital of the Company has accordingly increased from Rs. 1,00,14,45,472 consisting of 50,07,22,736 equity shares having a face value of Rs. 2/- each to Rs. 1,00,14,65,472 consisting of 50,07,32,736 equity shares having a face value of Rs. 2/- each.

