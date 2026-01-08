Thursday, January 08, 2026 | 03:12 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Aptus Value Housing Finance India allots 10,000 equity shares under ESOS

Last Updated : Jan 08 2026 | 3:04 PM IST
Aptus Value Housing Finance India has allotted 10,000 equity shares under ESOS on 08 January 2026. The paid-up share capital of the Company has accordingly increased from Rs. 1,00,14,45,472 consisting of 50,07,22,736 equity shares having a face value of Rs. 2/- each to Rs. 1,00,14,65,472 consisting of 50,07,32,736 equity shares having a face value of Rs. 2/- each.

First Published: Jan 08 2026 | 2:54 PM IST

