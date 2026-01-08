Aptus Value Housing Finance India allots 10,000 equity shares under ESOS
Aptus Value Housing Finance India has allotted 10,000 equity shares under ESOS on 08 January 2026. The paid-up share capital of the Company has accordingly increased from Rs. 1,00,14,45,472 consisting of 50,07,22,736 equity shares having a face value of Rs. 2/- each to Rs. 1,00,14,65,472 consisting of 50,07,32,736 equity shares having a face value of Rs. 2/- each.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Jan 08 2026 | 2:54 PM IST