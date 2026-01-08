Gujarat Pipavav Port drops after container volumes slip 2% YoY in Q3 FY26

Gujarat Pipavav Port declined 1.03% to Rs 187.15 after the company reported a 1.69% drop in container volumes to 174,000 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEU) in Q3 FY26, compared with 177 TEUs recorded in Q3 FY25.

Dry Bulk volumes jumped 20.83% to 0.87 metric tons (MT) in Q3 FY26 from 0.72 MT in Q3 FY25. Liquid volumes rose 2.56% to 0.40 MT in Q3 FY26 compared with 0.39 MT in Q3 FY25.

Ro-Ro volumes surged 40.91% to 62,000 units in Q3 FY26 from 44,000 units in Q3 FY25.Meanwhile the numbers of container trains handled declined to 438 in Q3 FY26 from Rs 496 in Q3 FY25.

Containers handled on trains dropped 4.46% to 107,000 TEUs in Q3 FY26, compared with 112,000 TEUs in Q3 FY25.

Gujarat Pipavav Port is engaged in operating and maintaining an all-weather Port at Pipavav, District Amreli, in Gujarat, having multi-cargo and multi-user operations. The companys Port is one of the principal gateways on the West Coast of India and provides access to shipping lines through international routes as well as for the cargo belt in North and North-West Region of India.

Revenue from operations rose 31.9% year-on-year to Rs 299.35 crore, compared with Rs 227.04 crore in Q2 FY25. Sequentially, revenue was up 19.5% from Rs 250.45 crore in Q1 FY26. Adjusted net profit (PAT) jumped 70.1% YoY to Rs 128.44 crore, compared with Rs 75.49 crore in the year-ago quarter, and 23.1% higher sequentially from Rs 104.33 crore in Q1 FY26.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News