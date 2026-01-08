Thursday, January 08, 2026 | 02:57 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Volumes jump at Alkyl Amines Chemicals Ltd counter

Volumes jump at Alkyl Amines Chemicals Ltd counter

Image

Last Updated : Jan 08 2026 | 2:50 PM IST

Alkyl Amines Chemicals Ltd witnessed volume of 20.59 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 54.75 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 37607 shares

Trident Ltd, Niva Bupa Health Insurance Company Ltd, SignatureGlobal India Ltd, Alok Industries Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 08 January 2026.

Alkyl Amines Chemicals Ltd witnessed volume of 20.59 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 54.75 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 37607 shares. The stock increased 6.10% to Rs.1,632.10. Volumes stood at 39252 shares in the last session.

Trident Ltd clocked volume of 831.81 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 33.21 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 25.05 lakh shares. The stock gained 4.69% to Rs.27.47. Volumes stood at 41.08 lakh shares in the last session.

 

Niva Bupa Health Insurance Company Ltd witnessed volume of 103.28 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 15.68 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 6.59 lakh shares. The stock increased 4.32% to Rs.79.64. Volumes stood at 24 lakh shares in the last session.

Also Read

Pakistan Army Chief General Asim Munir

Zero tolerance towards any threat to Pak's national security: Asim Munir

Stock Market LIVE, January 8, 2026

Stock Market LIVE: Nifty below 25,950, Sensex cracks 600 pts; All sectors in red; VIX jumps 6%

India, China, India China Trade, Trade

Finmin plans to scrap curbs on Chinese firms bidding for govt contracts

oil, crude oil,

US unveils strategy on Venezuelan oil, triggering rush for access

e-rickshaw,e rickshaw, electric rickshaw

Delhi HC issues notice on plea seeking stricter e-rickshaw regulation

SignatureGlobal India Ltd registered volume of 34.47 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 14.4 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.39 lakh shares. The stock slipped 9.84% to Rs.996.60. Volumes stood at 2.54 lakh shares in the last session.

Alok Industries Ltd clocked volume of 278.4 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 10.45 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 26.65 lakh shares. The stock gained 2.84% to Rs.16.32. Volumes stood at 27.17 lakh shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Gujarat Pipavav Port drops after container volumes slip 2% YoY in Q3 FY26

Gujarat Pipavav Port drops after container volumes slip 2% YoY in Q3 FY26

Sensex slumps 649 pts; media shares decline

Sensex slumps 649 pts; media shares decline

FRAI Urges Govt to Reconsider Sharp Tax Hike on Legal Tobacco, Cites Threat to Small Retailers' Livelihoods

FRAI Urges Govt to Reconsider Sharp Tax Hike on Legal Tobacco, Cites Threat to Small Retailers' Livelihoods

Precision Electronics bags Rs 49-lakh domestic order in Aerospace & Defense segment

Precision Electronics bags Rs 49-lakh domestic order in Aerospace & Defense segment

Shriram Finance Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Shriram Finance Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 08 2026 | 2:30 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayWTC Points Table 2025-27IMD Weather Forecast TodayStocks to Buy TodayUS Denmark Greenland TalksGold and Silver Price Today500% Tariff on IndiaStock Market Before Budget 2026Seeds Bill