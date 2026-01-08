Volumes jump at Alkyl Amines Chemicals Ltd counter

Alkyl Amines Chemicals Ltd witnessed volume of 20.59 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 54.75 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 37607 shares

Trident Ltd, Niva Bupa Health Insurance Company Ltd, SignatureGlobal India Ltd, Alok Industries Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 08 January 2026.

Alkyl Amines Chemicals Ltd witnessed volume of 20.59 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 54.75 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 37607 shares. The stock increased 6.10% to Rs.1,632.10. Volumes stood at 39252 shares in the last session.

Trident Ltd clocked volume of 831.81 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 33.21 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 25.05 lakh shares. The stock gained 4.69% to Rs.27.47. Volumes stood at 41.08 lakh shares in the last session.

Niva Bupa Health Insurance Company Ltd witnessed volume of 103.28 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 15.68 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 6.59 lakh shares. The stock increased 4.32% to Rs.79.64. Volumes stood at 24 lakh shares in the last session.

SignatureGlobal India Ltd registered volume of 34.47 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 14.4 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.39 lakh shares. The stock slipped 9.84% to Rs.996.60. Volumes stood at 2.54 lakh shares in the last session.

Alok Industries Ltd clocked volume of 278.4 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 10.45 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 26.65 lakh shares. The stock gained 2.84% to Rs.16.32. Volumes stood at 27.17 lakh shares in the last session.

