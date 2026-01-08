Volumes jump at Alkyl Amines Chemicals Ltd counter
Alkyl Amines Chemicals Ltd witnessed volume of 20.59 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 54.75 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 37607 shares
Trident Ltd, Niva Bupa Health Insurance Company Ltd, SignatureGlobal India Ltd, Alok Industries Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 08 January 2026.
Alkyl Amines Chemicals Ltd witnessed volume of 20.59 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 54.75 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 37607 shares. The stock increased 6.10% to Rs.1,632.10. Volumes stood at 39252 shares in the last session.
Trident Ltd clocked volume of 831.81 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 33.21 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 25.05 lakh shares. The stock gained 4.69% to Rs.27.47. Volumes stood at 41.08 lakh shares in the last session.
Niva Bupa Health Insurance Company Ltd witnessed volume of 103.28 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 15.68 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 6.59 lakh shares. The stock increased 4.32% to Rs.79.64. Volumes stood at 24 lakh shares in the last session.
Also Read
SignatureGlobal India Ltd registered volume of 34.47 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 14.4 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.39 lakh shares. The stock slipped 9.84% to Rs.996.60. Volumes stood at 2.54 lakh shares in the last session.
Alok Industries Ltd clocked volume of 278.4 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 10.45 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 26.65 lakh shares. The stock gained 2.84% to Rs.16.32. Volumes stood at 27.17 lakh shares in the last session.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
FRAI Urges Govt to Reconsider Sharp Tax Hike on Legal Tobacco, Cites Threat to Small Retailers' Livelihoods
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Jan 08 2026 | 2:30 PM IST