Archean Chemicals drops after reporting dismal Q1 performance

Archean Chemicals Industries declined 10.26% to Rs 689.15 after the company's consolidated net profit fell 48.54% to Rs 48.46 crore in Q1 FY25 as comapred with Rs 94.17 crore in Q1 FY24.

Profit before tax (PBT) dropped 48.09% YoY to Rs 65.10 crore in Q1 FY25.

Total operating expenditure during the period fell by 8.21% year-over-year to Rs 12.41 crore. In Q1 FY25, interest cost was Rs 1.87 crore (down 38.69% YoY) and employees benefit expenses stood at Rs 14.07 crore (down 30.79% YoY).

Revenue from operations slipped 211.16 crore during the quarter as compared with Rs 343.09 crore in Q1 FY24.