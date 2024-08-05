Business Standard
Archean Chemicals drops after reporting dismal Q1 performance

Last Updated : Aug 05 2024 | 10:04 AM IST
Archean Chemicals Industries declined 10.26% to Rs 689.15 after the company's consolidated net profit fell 48.54% to Rs 48.46 crore in Q1 FY25 as comapred with Rs 94.17 crore in Q1 FY24.
Revenue from operations slipped 211.16 crore during the quarter as compared with Rs 343.09 crore in Q1 FY24.
Profit before tax (PBT) dropped 48.09% YoY to Rs 65.10 crore in Q1 FY25.
Total operating expenditure during the period fell by 8.21% year-over-year to Rs 12.41 crore. In Q1 FY25, interest cost was Rs 1.87 crore (down 38.69% YoY) and employees benefit expenses stood at Rs 14.07 crore (down 30.79% YoY).
During the quarter, EBITDA stood at Rs 84.8 crore, registering the de-growth of 41.9% as compared with Rs 145.95 crore posted in corresponding quarter last year.
Archean Chemical Industries is a leading specialty marine chemical manufacturer in India and it focused on producing and exporting bromine, industrial salt, and sulphate of potash to customers around the world.
First Published: Aug 05 2024 | 9:56 AM IST

