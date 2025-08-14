Aries Agro consolidated net profit rises 37.96% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 18.22% to Rs 159.77 croreNet profit of Aries Agro rose 37.96% to Rs 10.03 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 7.27 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 18.22% to Rs 159.77 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 135.15 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales159.77135.15 18 OPM %13.6511.42 -PBDT16.9812.41 37 PBT14.4910.61 37 NP10.037.27 38
