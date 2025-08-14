Terai Tea Co consolidated net profit rises 0.80% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 60.43% to Rs 29.07 croreNet profit of Terai Tea Co rose 0.80% to Rs 5.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 5.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 60.43% to Rs 29.07 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 18.12 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales29.0718.12 60 OPM %5.617.17 -PBDT4.325.03 -14 PBT4.034.67 -14 NP5.055.01 1
