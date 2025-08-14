TGB Banquets & Hotels standalone net profit rises 28.57% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 25.46% to Rs 8.87 croreNet profit of TGB Banquets & Hotels rose 28.57% to Rs 0.18 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.14 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 25.46% to Rs 8.87 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 7.07 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales8.877.07 25 OPM %18.6019.38 -PBDT1.491.42 5 PBT0.180.14 29 NP0.180.14 29
