Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Arka Fincap standalone net profit rises 60.69% in the September 2024 quarter

Arka Fincap standalone net profit rises 60.69% in the September 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Dec 03 2024 | 11:04 AM IST

Sales rise 52.03% to Rs 193.72 crore

Net profit of Arka Fincap rose 60.69% to Rs 30.29 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 18.85 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 52.03% to Rs 193.72 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 127.42 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales193.72127.42 52 OPM %72.0075.74 -PBDT33.8227.58 23 PBT31.9125.51 25 NP30.2918.85 61

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Indian markets

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex climbs 500 pts to 80,750; Nifty above 24,400; Bank, Oil gain over 1% each

OPPO Find X8 Pro

OPPO Find X8 Pro review: Camera-first, but its appeal goes beyond imaging

Elections, voting, Lok Sabha elections

BJP vows to retain AAP's free schemes in Delhi; 'electoral jumla' says AAP

PM Modi dials CM Stalin over flood situation in TN, assures assistance

PM Modi dials CM Stalin over flood situation in TN, assures assistance

Parliament, New Parliament

Parliament winter session LIVE news: After week of Parliament deadlock, Constitution debate likely

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 03 2024 | 10:51 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVELatest News LIVEParliament Session LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayWhat is De-DollarisationIndia Q2 GDP GrowthIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon