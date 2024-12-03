Business Standard
Volumes spurt at Solar Industries India Ltd counter

Volumes spurt at Solar Industries India Ltd counter

Last Updated : Dec 03 2024 | 11:04 AM IST

Solar Industries India Ltd notched up volume of 19560 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 11.15 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1754 shares

HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd, Tata Elxsi Ltd, Vardhman Textiles Ltd, HEG Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 03 December 2024.

Solar Industries India Ltd notched up volume of 19560 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 11.15 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1754 shares. The stock rose 1.06% to Rs.10,653.90. Volumes stood at 2579 shares in the last session.

HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd saw volume of 61190 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 7.23 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 8463 shares. The stock increased 0.52% to Rs.4,272.15. Volumes stood at 6982 shares in the last session.

 

Tata Elxsi Ltd witnessed volume of 31502 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 6.09 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 5176 shares. The stock increased 6.25% to Rs.7,135.00. Volumes stood at 2977 shares in the last session.

Vardhman Textiles Ltd witnessed volume of 45437 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 5.06 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 8988 shares. The stock increased 2.93% to Rs.512.40. Volumes stood at 30334 shares in the last session.

HEG Ltd saw volume of 76691 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 3.76 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 20423 shares. The stock increased 10.33% to Rs.483.45. Volumes stood at 9657 shares in the last session.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Dec 03 2024 | 11:00 AM IST

