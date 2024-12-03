Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / BPCL inks pact with Coal India

BPCL inks pact with Coal India

Image

Last Updated : Dec 03 2024 | 10:50 AM IST

Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL) announced that it has signed a non-binding memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Coal India on 2 December 2024 for setting up coal to SNG plant.

Under the MoU, both the companies will explore the establishment of a coal-to-synthetic natural gas (SNG) project at Western Coalfields through surface coal gasification.

Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL) is the second largest Indian oil marketing company (OMC), engaged in refining of crude oil and marketing of petroleum products, with a significant presence in the upstream and downstream sectors of the oil and gas industry. The company attained the coveted 'Maharatna' status, joining the elite club of companies having greater operational & financial autonomy. The Government of India holds a 52.98% stake in BPCL as of 30 September 2024.

 

Coal India is a coal mining company engaged in the production and sale of coal. As of 30 September 2024, the Government of India held a 63.13% stake in the company.

Shares of Bharat Petroleum Corporation rose 0.07% to Rs 294.50, while shares of Coal India gained 0.34% to Rs 418.05 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Indian markets

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex climbs 450 pts to 80,700; Nifty at 24,400; Bank, Oil gain over 1% each

Farmers Protest, Protest, Farmer Protest

LIVE: Protesting farmers continue dharna at Delhi-Noida border; seek compensation for acquired lands

UK China trade talks

British firms downbeat about China business despite stimulus: Survey

Pat Gelsinger, CEO, Intel

Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger steps down in less than 4 yrs after taking helm

Rain, Bengaluru Rains, Swiggy

Why food delivery platform Swiggy shares hit all time high in trade today?

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 03 2024 | 10:05 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVELatest News LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayWhat is De-DollarisationIndia Q2 GDP GrowthStocks to buyIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon