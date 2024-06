Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Arrowhead Seperation Engineering has received the contract for procurement of Agitators, Steel Belt Flaker, Carbazole Crusher, Tubular dryer system, spares of Rotary Tubular Dryer System, and supply of supervision service for steel belt flaker and crusher unit totaling to approx. Rs. 4.02 crore (including tax).