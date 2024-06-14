Business Standard
Xchanging Solutions Ltd Slips 2.98%

Last Updated : Jun 14 2024 | 10:05 AM IST
Xchanging Solutions Ltd has added 1.82% over last one month compared to 5.4% gain in BSE Information Technology index and 5.33% rise in the SENSEX
Xchanging Solutions Ltd fell 2.98% today to trade at Rs 117.4. The BSE Information Technology index is down 0.08% to quote at 35739.05. The index is up 5.4 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Ramco Systems Ltd decreased 1.13% and Birlasoft Ltd lost 1.06% on the day. The BSE Information Technology index went up 23.13 % over last one year compared to the 22.18% surge in benchmark SENSEX.
Xchanging Solutions Ltd has added 1.82% over last one month compared to 5.4% gain in BSE Information Technology index and 5.33% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 20608 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 71626 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 176.9 on 20 Feb 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 65.8 on 14 Jun 2023.
First Published: Jun 14 2024 | 9:30 AM IST

