Arvee Laboratories (India) standalone net profit rises 91.84% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 13 2024 | 2:06 PM IST
Sales rise 39.47% to Rs 10.60 crore
Net profit of Arvee Laboratories (India) rose 91.84% to Rs 0.94 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.49 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 39.47% to Rs 10.60 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 7.60 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales10.607.60 39 OPM %14.5312.89 -PBDT1.571.00 57 PBT1.260.65 94 NP0.940.49 92
First Published: Aug 13 2024 | 1:48 PM IST

