Anupam Finserv standalone net profit rises 33.33% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 21.05% to Rs 0.92 crore

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Net profit of Anupam Finserv rose 33.33% to Rs 0.20 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.15 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 21.05% to Rs 0.92 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.76 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.0.920.7650.0052.630.390.350.270.220.200.15