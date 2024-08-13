Anupam Finserv standalone net profit rises 33.33% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 21.05% to Rs 0.92 croreNet profit of Anupam Finserv rose 33.33% to Rs 0.20 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.15 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 21.05% to Rs 0.92 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.76 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales0.920.76 21 OPM %50.0052.63 -PBDT0.390.35 11 PBT0.270.22 23 NP0.200.15 33
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content