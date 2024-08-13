Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Anupam Finserv standalone net profit rises 33.33% in the June 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Aug 13 2024 | 2:05 PM IST
Sales rise 21.05% to Rs 0.92 crore
Net profit of Anupam Finserv rose 33.33% to Rs 0.20 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.15 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 21.05% to Rs 0.92 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.76 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales0.920.76 21 OPM %50.0052.63 -PBDT0.390.35 11 PBT0.270.22 23 NP0.200.15 33
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Stock Market LIVE: HDFC Bank, Tata Motors pull Sensex down 550 pts; Nifty below 24,200

CAS will not reconsider their verdict on the bronze medal: Jordan Chiles

Gentari joins hands with Amazon India to achieve target of 10K EVs by 2025

Google announces rolling out of locally assembled Pixel 8 in India: Details

'Wrong to expect democracy from LG': Manish Sisodia on flag hoisting row

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 13 2024 | 1:47 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayHar Ghar Tiranga 2024IPO listing todayOla Electric IPOLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayStock Market OutlookOlympics 2024 Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon