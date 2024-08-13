United Credit standalone net profit rises 18.18% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 12.99% to Rs 0.87 croreNet profit of United Credit rose 18.18% to Rs 0.26 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.22 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 12.99% to Rs 0.87 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.77 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales0.870.77 13 OPM %31.0335.06 -PBDT0.390.31 26 PBT0.380.29 31 NP0.260.22 18
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content