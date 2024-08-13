United Credit standalone net profit rises 18.18% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 12.99% to Rs 0.87 crore

Net profit of United Credit rose 18.18% to Rs 0.26 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.22 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 12.99% to Rs 0.87 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.77 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.0.870.7731.0335.060.390.310.380.290.260.22