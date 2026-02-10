Tuesday, February 10, 2026 | 09:15 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Aryan Share & Stock Brokers standalone net profit rises 34.48% in the December 2025 quarter

Aryan Share & Stock Brokers standalone net profit rises 34.48% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 10 2026 | 9:11 AM IST

Sales rise 40.00% to Rs 0.07 crore

Net profit of Aryan Share & Stock Brokers rose 34.48% to Rs 0.39 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.29 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 40.00% to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales0.070.05 40 OPM %-228.57-520.00 -PBDT0.370.29 28 PBT0.370.29 28 NP0.390.29 34

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

C & C Constructions reports standalone net profit of Rs 2.44 crore in the December 2025 quarter

C & C Constructions reports standalone net profit of Rs 2.44 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Dynamic Archistructures standalone net profit rises 82.00% in the December 2025 quarter

Dynamic Archistructures standalone net profit rises 82.00% in the December 2025 quarter

Jeet Machine Tools reports standalone net profit of Rs 3.62 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Jeet Machine Tools reports standalone net profit of Rs 3.62 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Pasupati Fincap reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.08 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Pasupati Fincap reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.08 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Udayshivakumar Infra reports standalone net loss of Rs 4.79 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Udayshivakumar Infra reports standalone net loss of Rs 4.79 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 10 2026 | 9:11 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayUS Bangladesh Trade DealStocks to Buy TodayMotilal Oswal Sector of the WeekIMD Weather Update TodayPrince Andrew Epstein Links Police ProbeRussia :Labour GapGold and Silver Price TodayQ3 Results Today