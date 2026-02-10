Aryan Share & Stock Brokers standalone net profit rises 34.48% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 40.00% to Rs 0.07 crore

Net profit of Aryan Share & Stock Brokers rose 34.48% to Rs 0.39 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.29 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 40.00% to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.0.070.05-228.57-520.000.370.290.370.290.390.29

Powered by Capital Market - Live News