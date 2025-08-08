Ashish Polyplast standalone net profit rises 18.18% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 14.81% to Rs 3.74 croreNet profit of Ashish Polyplast rose 18.18% to Rs 0.39 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.33 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 14.81% to Rs 3.74 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 4.39 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales3.744.39 -15 OPM %3.214.33 -PBDT0.540.52 4 PBT0.490.45 9 NP0.390.33 18
